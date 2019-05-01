Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageBrazil president says Venezuela´s Guaido has not been defeated

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said Wednesday Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido was not defeated in his attempt to overthrow the leftist regime of Nicolas Maduro, saying a "crack" has been opened that could bring down the government.

"This is by no means a defeat ... I recognize the patriotic and democratic spirit of Juan Guaido in his struggle for the freedom of his country," Bolsonaro told reporters after a special meeting at the defense ministry to discuss the Venezuelan crisis.

"We have information that there is a crack, getting closer and closer to the armed forces. There is the possibility that the government could collapse," he added.

But General Augusto Heleno, the minister for institutional security and a close adviser to Bolsonaro, was more skeptical in an interview with Brazilian news site G1, describing Tuesday´s uprising as a "disorganized movement that looked like a fight between football fans."

Heleno warned it was "a road with no return."

A defiant President Maduro said late Tuesday the attempted coup had failed and he promised criminal prosecutions over the "serious crimes that have been committed."

At least 25 Venezuelan troops have applied for asylum in Brazil´s embassy in Caracas, Bolsonaro´s office confirmed earlier.

Tensions in Venezuela have soared since Guaido, who heads the National Assembly, announced on January 23 that he was the acting president under the constitution as Maduro had been fraudulently re-elected last year.

Brazil and the United States are among dozens of countries that have recognized Guaido as Venezuela´s president.

Guaido´s call on Tuesday for troops to join him in his campaign to oust Maduro was backed by the United States, which said it is prepared to take military action to stem the crisis, if necessary.

More about Venezuela, diplomacia, fuerzas, armadas, Brasil
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Dozens detained at Saint Petersburg opposition rally
Jumbo commotion as wild bull elephant lumbers into Indian city
Review: Adam Lambert, Queen amazing on 'The Show Must Go On' documentary Special
Canada's iZEV Program of rebates on EVs goes into effect today
The Jonas Brothers to embark on 'Happiness Begins' tour
Mayday, festival of workers' rights, protest — and flowers
Canada ups loans to farmers after China blocks canola
Clashes in Paris as tens of thousands mark May Day
Putin fast-tracks Russian citizenship for more Ukrainians
Virtual reality assists with the treatment of Parkinson’s disease