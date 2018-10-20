Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageBrazil police to probe election disinformation on social media

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in Internet

Brazilian federal police will investigate massive amounts of disinformation circulating on social media against the two candidates vying to become president, Public Security Minister Raul Jungmann said Saturday.

The probe was announced after the Folha de Sao Paulo newspaper reported that companies had been hired to bulk transmit to many of Brazil's 120 million WhatsApp users messages attacking the leftist candidate in the race, Fernando Haddad.

Haddad accuses his far-right rival, Jair Bolsonaro, of being behind the WhatsApp campaign. He called it "defamatory" and said the contracts were illegal campaign financing requiring action from electoral authorities.

Jungmann said he was responding to a recommendation from the federal prosecutors' office that police investigate organized fake news online against both the candidates to see whether a crime had been committed.

WhatsApp has already said it was taking measures to stop companies using its service to send out bulk messages.

The app is owned by Facebook, which is under scrutiny after revelations of organized abuse of social media in 2016 to sway public opinion in the US presidential election and the Brexit referendum in Britain.

More about Brasil, elecciones, Internet
More news from
Latest News
Top News
'We've paid a big price': Australia government loses crucial by-election
Iran using 'ghost ships' to get around Trump's oil sanctions
Op-Ed: Trump dives headfirst into California’s water policy on Friday
Op-Ed: WhatsApp undermines Facebook's war on election interference
Tesla moves ahead with building factory in Shanghai, China
US Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.6 billion after no winners
Review: Watch Andrea Bocelli and son Matteo cover Ed Sheeran's 'Perfect' Special
Icelandair jet in Canada emergency landing as window 'shattered'
Angola says 380,000 illegal migrants exit in weeks
Thousands of Central American migrants stranded on Mexican border