Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageBrazil police target leader of Bolsonaro's party in political scandal

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Federal police in Brazil on Tuesday raided the home of the head of President Jair Bolsonaro's far-right party as part of a probe into a campaign financing scandal.

Police said they searched nine locations, including Luciano Bivar's residence in Recife in the country's northeast and the headquarters of the ultraconservative Social Liberal Party (PSL) in the same city.

The PSL has been accused of nominating mostly female fake candidates in the 2018 general election to divert public funds to its coffers -- a tactic some political parties in Brazil are suspected of using in the past.

The scandal has dogged the presidency of Bolsonaro, who was swept to power in large part on a promise to stamp out corruption.

In February, Bolsonaro sacked his close aide and former PSL chief Gustavo Bebianno, who played a key role in his election campaign, as the scandal erupted.

Bolsonaro's tourism minister, Marcelo Alvaro Antonio, who also belongs to the PSL, has been charged over his involvement in the scheme, though he denies it.

The latest twist in the ongoing scandal comes amid growing tensions between Bolsonaro and the PSL -- his ninth party in three decades of politics.

Bolsonaro's spokesman said Monday that "any marriage (could) end in divorce," before adding that a split was not on the agenda, "at least for the moment."

More about Brazil, Politics, Corruption
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Dutch family found in cellar 'waiting for end of time'
Trump's lawyer dismisses impeachment subpoena
The Doobie Brothers score nod for 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Special
Turkey slams 'dirty deal' between Syria's Assad and Kurdish forces
Brazil probes whether 'ghost ship' carrying Venezuelan oil involved in spill
WeWork removes thousands of phone booths across US, Canada
Google in smartphone push with motion-sensing Pixel 4
All smiles as Britain's William and Kate meet Pakistan PM Khan
Fresh protests in Spain over Catalan sentence
Engelbert Humperdinck to release new 'Reflections' EP this winter