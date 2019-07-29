Email
article imageBrazil police end Neymar rape probe over lack of evidence: official

By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Police in Brazil probing rape allegations against football superstar Neymar have closed the case due to a lack of evidence, the Sao Paulo attorney general's office said Monday.

The police decision will be sent to prosecutors on Tuesday, which will have 15 days to evaluate the case, a spokeswoman for the attorney general's office told AFP.

A final decision on the case will be made by a judge.

Neymar has vehemently denied allegations he raped a Brazilian woman in a Paris hotel in May.

The ugly affair, which has dominated headlines and conversations in the soccer-mad country for months, overshadowed Brazil's preparations for the Copa America.

Hosts Brazil went on to win South America's showcase tournament without their star player, who was injured in a friendly before the opening match.

More about fbl, Bra, Neymar, Assault, Crime
