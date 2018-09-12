Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageBrazil orders museums to boost fire protection

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Brazil has issued a 30-day deadline to improve fire protection at six federal museums, a week after a blaze gutted Rio de Janeiro's treasured National Museum.

Federal Judge Geraldine Pinto Vital ordered that steps be taken immediately at the museums of the Republic, Villa-Lobos, De la Chacara do Ceu, Do Acude, National Fine Arts and the National Historical Museum.

The Public Prosecutor's Office ordered the six closed temporarily because they did not have the authorization of the firefighters to operate.

On the night of September 2, a fire destroyed the three floors of the National Museum, which had a collection of some 20 million pieces. It was the country's oldest.

The causes of the incident continue to be investigated.

The historical institution, linked to the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ), had suffered cuts in funding, which forced it to close several of its spaces to the public.

More about Brasil, cultura, incendio
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Poland worried by EU vote to censure Hungary
New drug developed to treat pancreatic cancer
Several nuclear power plants are in Florence's potential path
Study: Impact of diluted bitumen on young sockeye salmon deadly
Review: Carrie Underwood inspirational on 'Love Wins' music video Special
Dalai Lama says 'Europe belongs to Europeans'
EU directive to use wood as fuel source will increase emissions
David Archuleta talks Christmas CD, single, tour and David Cook Special
The under-reported issue: Mental health issues at work
AI tracks down strange cosmic radio bursts