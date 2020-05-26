Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageBrazil leads daily virus deaths for fifth straight day

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Brazil reported the highest daily COVID-19 death toll in the world Tuesday with 1,039 people killed, the fifth straight day the country has topped the list.

Latin America's largest country, which has emerged as a new epicenter in the coronavirus pandemic, has seen its daily death toll surge past that of the United States, the hardest-hit country so far.

The US recorded a death toll of 657 in the past 24 hours, said the Johns Hopkins University tracker. That was the third day in a row it had come in under 700, bringing the country's overall toll to 98,875 deaths.

Meanwhile, Brazil's daily death toll has passed 1,000 four times since the pandemic accelerated in the country a week ago.

Brazil has now confirmed a total of 24,512 deaths, according to health ministry figures.

Experts say under-testing means the real number is probably much higher.

With a population of 210 million people, Brazil has recorded 391,222 infections, second only to the US, which has confirmed more than 1.68 million.

Brazil is torn over how to respond to the pandemic.

Far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has downplayed the virus and railed against stay-at-home measures, arguing the economic fallout risks causing more damage than the virus itself.

But most state governments have stuck to the World Health Organization's guidance and closed non-essential businesses.

Bolsonaro has meanwhile pinned his hopes on the medication hydroxychloroquine, which -- like US President Donald Trump -- he has touted as a potential wonder drug against COVID-19.

Brazil's health ministry recommends doctors in the public health system prescribe hydroxychloroquine or a related drug, chloroquine, from the onset of COVID-19 symptoms.

It said Monday it stood by that guideline, despite the WHO ending clinical trials of hydroxychloroquine over concerns about its safety and effectiveness against the coronavirus.

More about Health, Virus, Brazil
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Willam Belli talks 2020 Daytime Emmy nomination, 'EastSiders' Special
Shaggy talks 'Hot Shot 2020' album, Sting, Conkarah, Grammy win Special
Eva LaRue talks about 2020 Emmy nod, 'The Young and The Restless' Special
Germany extends distancing rules to end of June
Bolsonaro follows Trump on virus, and then some
COVID-19 negatively influencing sexually transmitted diseases
They're back - Virginia farmers brace for cicada invasion
SpaceX readies for blast-off with NASA astronauts aboard
Twitter calls Trump tweets 'unsubstantiated' for the first time
Crew Dragon to join an elite group of spacecraft carrying humans