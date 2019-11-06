Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageBrazil lawmakers water down Bolsonaro's bill to ease gun controls

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Lawmakers in Brazil have watered down pro-gun President Jair Bolsonaro's proposal that would have allowed ordinary people to carry weapons in public.

The lower house of Congress voted late Tuesday in favor of giving hunters, sports shooters and collectors easier access to weapons.

But they opposed easing restrictions that would have allowed millions of ordinary Brazilians to buy and carry guns on the street.

The new version of the bill has to be approved by the Senate before it becomes law.

Bolsonaro, a former army captain, caused a stir in May when he issued a decree enabling a wide range of professions, including truckers, politicians and even some journalists, to carry weapons without having to prove why they needed them.

Weeks later, he revised the original order to restrict "common citizens" to carrying handguns but not rifles in public.

Following legal and political challenges to the decree, Bolsonaro revoked his order and sent a bill to Congress to change legislation on the registration, possession and commercialization of weapons.

Experts have warned the loosening of restrictions would fuel gun violence in a country which already has one of the highest homicide rates in the world.

More about Brasil, legislacin, armas, poltica
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Britain's Johnson launches election campaign on opposition turf
From cyberattacks to privacy issues: Top predictions for 2020 Special
Riyadh has 'open channel' with Yemen rebels: Saudi official
Renewed live fire in Iraq capital as blackout, sit-ins persist
ManyFew talks about 'Makin' Love' single, Beyoncé and digital age Special
Kevin Shinick talks 'Star Wars Force Collector' book, digital age Special
Producer Fred Mollin talks about Melody Place Music, digital age Special
France unveils steps to 'take back control' of immigration
Women’s and children’s hospital hit by airstrikes in Syria
EU urges faster Greece vetting of migrants as arrivals soar