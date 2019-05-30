Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageBrazil economy shrinks 0.2 percent in first quarter: official amj/jm

Listen | Print
By AFP     26 mins ago in World

Brazil's economy shrank in the first quarter of the year, official data showed Thursday, taking Latin America's biggest country to the brink of recession for the first time in two years.

Gross domestic product contracted 0.2 percent from the previous quarter, the statistics agency said, marking the first decline in the key gauge of economic activity since the end of 2016.

The figure confirms what many Brazilians already knew -- two years on from the devastating 2015-2016 recession Brazil's economy is still struggling to recover.

It is unwelcome news for far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, who took power in January on a promise to revive the economy.

His signature pension overhaul, seen as key to unlocking other much-needed economic reforms and repairing the country's finances, has stalled in Congress.

More about Brazil, Economy
More news from
Latest News
Top News
US, Russia discuss peace plan that would end Syria's isolation
Greece's top family dynasty in bid for PM, Athens mayor
Billy Flynn celebrates birthday, to return to 'Days of Our Lives'
World's tiniest surviving baby born in California
Mahathir says Malaysia will use Huawei 'as much as possible'
Op-Ed: Iron Maiden should be inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Repatriation from Belgium of body of DRC's Tshisekedi delayed: official
Israel heads to new election after Netanyahu stumbles
Review: Mike DelGuidice charms on 'Mona Lisa' video, features Kevin James Special
Cameras and crackdowns: Another Tiananmen 'impossible' in China