Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageBrazil coordinating with US on aid operation to Venezuela: official

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Brazil is cooperating with the United States to supply aid to Venezuela, but will leave it to Venezuelans to actually take the humanitarian goods over the border, a presidential spokesman said Tuesday.

"The Brazilian government is mobilizing an interministerial taskforce to define the logistics of supplying humanitarian aid to the people of Venezuela from February 23," spokesman Otavio de Rego Barros told a news conference.

"The aid, which includes food and medicine, will be made available in Brazilian territory... for collection by the government of (Venezuela's self-proclaimed) interim president Juan Guaido, with Venezuelan trucks driven by Venezuelans."

He said the operation was being organized "in cooperation with the government of the United States."

The US military has already delivered aid to Colombia, where it is stockpiled on the border with Venezuela.

Saturday is shaping up to be a day of potential confrontation between tens of thousands of Guaido's supporters who are determined to bring in the aid from Colombia and Brazil, and the Venezuelan military loyal to President Nicolas Maduro, who has vowed to block it.

Moments before Brazil's announcement of its aid plans, a Venezuelan military official said his country had closed the sea border with the Caribbean island of Curacao, which had been mooted as another aid launching point.

Venezuela's Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino warned that his forces were "on alert" to prevent any unauthorized movement across the border.

US President Donald Trump, whose government is masterminding the aid operation as a way to back Guaido and pressure Maduro, has refused to rule out military action in Venezuela.

More about Venezuela, Politics, Brazil, US, AID
More news from
Latest News
Top News
America's CBD boom: Are you getting what you pay for?
'Frozen woman' murder shocks Croatian village
Venezuela military backs Maduro, on 'alert' for border violations
New Kids on the Block's Danny Wood, Jessie Chris talk 'Bodyguard' Special
Dozens of civilians, fighters quit Syria jihadist holdout: SDF
TransCanada eyes eastern markets for LNG - awaits regulatory OK
Audi displays EV innovation, serious horsepower at CIAS 2019 Commissioned
Bernie Sanders, from gadfly to serious White House contender
Review: Florida Georgia Line soars on 'Can't Say I Ain't Country' album Special
Digital strategy is behind Walmart's impressive Q4 earnings Special