Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageBrazil cocaine seizures up more than 90 percent in first half of 2019

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Brazil seized 25.3 tons of cocaine bound for Europe and Africa in the first half of 2019, up more than 90 percent on the same period last year, officials said Monday.

Nearly half of the drugs were found at Santos port in southern Brazil, not far from where police recently arrested two men suspected of belonging to Italian mafia 'Ndrangheta.

Customs officials attributed the increase in seizures to better intelligence and increased vigilance along Brazil's borders.

"Last year we seized 31.4 tons of cocaine, a record that we will surely beat again," Arthur Cazella told AFP.

The amount of cannabis confiscated more than doubled to 10.2 tons in the January-June period, up from 3.9 tons year-on-year.

Brazil, which has some 17,000 kilometers (10,500 miles)of land borders, is an important hub for international drug trafficking.

Drugs produced in Colombia, Bolivia, Venezuela and Paraguay are smuggled into Brazil and then sent to mainly European markets.

Some routes to Africa are also opening up, Cazella said.

Cocaine seizures have soared in recent years, from 958 kilograms in 2014 to last year's record 31.4 tons.

More about Brazil, Crime, Drugs
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Op-Ed: UK seizure of Iranian tanker Grace 1 arguably illegal
French submarine lost in 1968 found at last in Mediterranean
Hyperloop 2020 challenge to use curved vacuum tunnel, says Musk
Sustainability News: Eco-friendly packaging, solar-powered trains
Neuralink pushes on with developing a brain-computer interface
Daan Creyghton opens up about 'Hunter Street' on Nickelodeon Special
Drug kingpin 'El Chapo' appeals life sentence
New York lawmakers reject data privacy act in surprise turn
Lucas Adams to exit NBC's 'Days of Our Lives' as Tripp Dalton
Op-Ed: Russia and China vs America — Not looking good