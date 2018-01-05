Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageBrazil authorities put down third prison riot in a week

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

Brazilian authorities on Friday put down the third prison uprising this week at a penitentiary in the state of Goias, which was shaken by deadly gang fights earlier in the week, officials said.

The riot broke out before dawn at the Aparecida prison complex, where nine inmates were killed and around 100 escaped in Monday's uprising.

A spokesman for the prison system said no one was killed and no inmates escaped in the latest incident, which was put down in less than three hours by special forces and military police troops.

Authorities had not completed its tally of the injured, the spokesman said.

The toll was much higher in Monday's uprising. Inmates burned to death and others were decapitated in the clashes between two rival criminal gangs. Fourteen inmates were injured.

Three days later, a riot broke out in the same area of the prison, but resulted in no casualties, according to media reports.

Extreme overcrowding has produced explosive conditions in Brazil's prisons.

The country has the world's third largest prison population with 726,712 inmates as of June 2016 but has capacity for only 368,000, according to the most recent official statistics.

More about Brazil, Mythbusters, Riot
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Op-Ed: Charting the cryptocurrency market using factor analysis
The factions that will decide Iran's protest response
China leading on risk management insurtech
Review: Mike DelGuidice remarkable at virtual show during NY blizzard Special
'Disillusioned' Poles turn to Germany
Queues at Sudan bakeries as bread prices soar
Why it's so difficult for the US to crack down on Pakistan
US firm seals deal to resume MH370 hunt: Malaysia
'Don't fear death': China's Xi urges blunt call to PLA
Tech firms battle to resolve major security flaw