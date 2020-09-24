Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageBottled water billionaire pips Jack Ma to become China's richest

Listen | Print
By AFP     45 mins ago in Business

A businessman who spun his wealth from bottled water and vaccines has usurped tech tycoon Jack Ma as China's richest man, the Bloomberg Billionaires Index showed Thursday.

Nongfu Spring founder Zhong Shanshan's net worth has hit $58.7 billion after a massive listing by the bottled water company in Hong Kong earlier this month.

This makes him $2 billion richer than previous number one, Alibaba founder Jack Ma, the wealth index said.

Zhong's Nongfu Spring, which claims to be number one in China's massive bottled water market, is ubiquitous across a country where most people shun tap water for health reasons.

The company raised nearly $1.1 billion in its initial public offering.

Zhong is also the chairman of Beijing Wantai Biological Pharmacy Co. Ltd., a vaccine manufacturer that listed on the mainland in April.

It is developing a Covid-19 vaccine nasal spray in conjunction with a prominent university.

Zhong, a 66-year-old former reporter from Zhejiang who state media say was also once a construction worker, is often referred to by Chinese media as a "lone wolf" for his rare public appearances and reluctance to be interviewed.

He founded Nongfu in 1996, just as China's bottled water market began to take off.

More about China, Business, Economy, Money
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Key to butterfly climate survival may be colour coded
Russia's season of war games unites West-weary allies
A massive ‘tsunami’ of plastic waste covers Honduras beaches
Review: Erik Fellows talks about 'The Bay,' is spotlighted in JLJ Media Special
Swiss vote threatens free movement in heart of Europe
Op-Ed: Dumb demographics, deranged elections, and the Great Divide
Regulators must impose more stiff sanctions in dirty money fightback: analysts
Review: TIFF 20: ‘Ammonite’ digs beneath the stereotypic veneer (capsule) Special
Sri Lanka scraps $1.5bn Japan-funded light rail system
In Siberia forests, climate change stokes 'zombie fires'