Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageBoth sides eager to reach solution in Venezuela: Norway

Listen | Print
By AFP     33 mins ago in World

Norway said Wednesday that representatives of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his rival Juan Guaido were keen to move towards a negotiated solution of the country's crisis.

For the second time in weeks, delegations from both camps met in Norway this week for talks aimed at finding a solution to the political crisis that has been haunting the country for months.

"The parties have demonstrated their willingness to move forward in the search for an agreed-upon and constitutional solution for the country, which includes political, economic and electoral matters," the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement after the talks concluded.

"In order to preserve a process that can lead to results, the parties are requested to show their utmost caution in their comments and statements regarding the process," it added.

No details about the exact contents of the discussions were revealed.

Guaido, a member of the centre-right opposition and President of the National Assembly of Venezuela, declared himself president of the country in late January, and is recognised as such by some 50 countries, including the United States.

The declaration followed presidential elections in May 2018, which kept socialist leader Nicolas Maduro in power but which the opposition described as fraudulent.

The political crisis is exacerbated by the oil-rich country's worst economic crisis in recent history, with inflation expected to reach 10,000,000 percent this year, according to the International Monetary Fund, and increasing shortages and power outages.

Norwegian mediation efforts have been unpopular among the opposition, with Guaido initially stating that any dialogue should lead to Maduro stepping down and new elections.

As the host country of the Nobel Peace Price and the place where Israeli-Palestinian Oslo agreements were negotiated, Norway has a tradition of being a "facilitator" in peace processes, including the accord struck between the Colombian government and FARC rebels in 2016.

More about Norway, Venezuela, Diplomacy, Government, politique
More news from
Latest News
Top News
An explanation for why Canada's waste ended up in Asia
Cryptojacking: Latest trends in website security
Nigerian President Buhari sworn in for second term
China steps up threat to deprive US of rare earths
Pakistan man murders HIV positive wife in epidemic-hit south
Charging US president with a crime was 'not an option': Mueller
IBM-Maersk blockchain shipping consortium expands
Rare earths: the latest weapon in the US-China trade war
Dutch ban Hells Angels biker gang over 'violence'
Armed and Dangerous: Myanmar's military goes shopping