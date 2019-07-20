Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageBoris v Jeremy: Who are the rivals to be Britain's next PM?

Listen | Print
By Robin MILLARD (AFP)     48 mins ago in World

As the race to become Britain's next prime minister draws to a close, here is a look at the two rival candidates, their campaigns and their main Brexit and domestic policies:

- Boris Johnson -

Age: 55

Top jobs: Mayor of London (2008-2016), foreign secretary (2016-2018)

Outside politics: Journalist, magazine editor, columnist

-- POLICIES

Brexit: Leave the EU on October 31, deal or no deal; renegotiate the Withdrawal Agreement; withhold the £39 billion ($48 billion) divorce payment until Britain gets a new deal

Tax: Raise threshold for 40 percent top rate of income tax from £50,000 to £80,000 per year; prioritise tax cuts for lowest paid

Spending: More money for public sector workers; maintain spending 0.7 percent of GDP on foreign aid

Boris Johnson versus Jeremy Hunt
Boris Johnson versus Jeremy Hunt
Gillian HANDYSIDE, AFP

Immigration: Points-based system similar to Australia

Environment: Net zero emissions by 2050

Infrastructure: Immediate review on planned high-speed rail link (HS2) between London, Birmingham and Manchester; grave reservations over third runway at London Heathrow Airport; fast broadband internet for all homes by 2025

Defence: Would not back the United States if it took military action against Iran

Health: Spend more on social care; put money previously sent to EU towards state healthcare

Education: Raise per-pupil spending in primary and secondary schools, to at least £5,000 for the latter

Policing: 20,000 more officers by 2022.

-- CAMPAIGN

Support among 313 Conservative MPs in final round of three: 160

Key backers: Sajid Javid, Matt Hancock, Jacob Rees-Mogg, Dominic Raab

Slogan: Back Boris

Style: Grandiose, broad brush, florid turns of phrase

Hustings look: Jacket on, speech from lectern

Likes to mention: Crime reduction during London mayoralty

Social media followers: Twitter 630,000; Facebook 557,000; Instagram 45,500

- Jeremy Hunt -

Age: 52

Top jobs: Culture secretary (2010-2012), health secretary (2012-2018), foreign secretary (2018-)

Outside politics: Online education entrepreneur

-- POLICIES

Brexit: Renegotiate the Withdrawal Agreement; convene new negotiating team from all wings of the conservative family; new plan published by the end of August; plan for no deal if new deal seems unlikely come September 30; delay Brexit temporarily beyond October 31 if deal within sight

Tax: Cut corporation tax from 19 percent to 12.5 percent; take 90 percent of high street businesses out of paying rates; £6 billion for fishing and farming sectors who export to Europe to ease transition

Spending: Build 1.5 million homes; free TV licences for over-75s

Immigration: Prioritise access for skilled workers; ditch target of below 100,000 net per year

Environment: Net zero emissions by 2050

Infrastructure: Backs a high-speed rail project known as HS2; backs Heathrow expansion

Defence: Raise spending from two percent to 2.5 percent of GDP

Health: Increase social care funding; mental health support in every school; opt-out insurance system

Education: Write off university tuition fees for entrepreneurs who create jobs

Policing: Increase numbers

-- CAMPAIGN

Support among 313 Conservative MPs in final round of three: 77

Key backers: Liam Fox, Rory Stewart, Amber Rudd, Penny Mordaunt

Slogan: Unite to Win; #HastobeHunt

Style: Softly-spoken, diplomatic, measured

Hustings look: Jacket off, shirt sleeves rolled up, no lectern

Likes to mention: Used to be an entrepreneur, would be tough negotiator

Social media followers: Twitter 194,000; Facebook 15,000; Instagram 6,500

More about Britain, Eu, Politics, Brexit, Candidates
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Key technologies identified to boost food production by 2050
Out-of-work Canadian engineers helped get humanity to the moon
Op-Ed: Lynn Anderson belongs in the Country Music Hall of Fame
Review: Kjersti Long amazing on 'Stronger Than You Think I Am' album Special
American, Italian, Russian blast off for ISS
Trump agrees Rand Paul can negotiate with Iran to reduce tensions
Fentanyl seizures at southern border puts CBP agents at risk
New method for turning human waste into clean chemicals in space
Costa Rica on alert after 19 die from tainted alcohol
US official claims Huawei and trade dispute are different issues