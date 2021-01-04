Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageBond actress, 'That '70s Show' star Tanya Roberts in 'critical' condition

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Former Bond actress and "That '70s Show" star Tanya Roberts was battling for her life in a Los Angeles hospital Monday, her publicist said.

Her publicist Mike Pingel was earlier quoted by US media saying Roberts had died.

But he told AFP the reports were the result of a "miscommunication" with Roberts' partner Lance O'Brien.

The actress remained in "critical" condition at Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles, the publicist said.

A Cedars-Sinai spokeswoman said the hospital does not confirm or deny the identity of patients as a matter of policy due to privacy laws.

Roberts is best known for her role as geologist Stacey Sutton in the 1985 James Bond film "A View to a Kill," which starred Roger Moore in his last appearance as 007.

Beside her Bond outing, Roberts starred in the 1982 sword-and-sorcery fantasy "The Beastmaster" and as the title character in "Sheena: Queen of the Jungle," a female version of Tarzan which was nominated for five Golden Raspberry Awards and has gone on to become a cult classic.

Other notable movie appearances included "Body Slam" and "Night Eyes."

Born in the Bronx, New York, in 1955, Roberts did some modeling and commercial work before getting her big acting break on the final season of "Charlie's Angels," where she played private investigator Julie Rogers helping the team of female crime fighters.

"It was my first steady job, and it launched my career," Roberts said on her website.

Nowadays Roberts is probably best known for her role in the sitcom "That '70s Show," starring as Midge Pinciotti, the dim-witted mother of Donna, played by Laura Prepon.

More about US, Film, Television, Roberts
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Debi Nova talks Grammy nod, digital age, success, and dream duets Special
Review: Ronn Moss featured in new episode of 'Studio City' Season 1 Special
Mike Heslin talks 'The Influencers,' digital age, and filmmaking Special
Algerian jailed for 3 years for political protest memes
Ransomware forces provider Netgain to take down data centers Special
Op-Ed: Leaked call and another defeat in court — The Trump saga goes on
Bestselling author Kelly Oliver talks new book, and future plans Special
Niger declares national mourning, security boost after attacks
Mike Manning to participate in a virtual charity fan event
South African variant of COVID-19 has scientists worried