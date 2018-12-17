Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageBomb blast at Athens headquarters of media group

Listen | Print
By AFP     34 mins ago in World

A bomb blast early Monday damaged a building in Athens housing the headquarters of Greece's private radio and television network Skai, but there were no casualties, police said.

Anti-terrorist police opened an investigation into the attack that focused on Greek extremist groups.

Attacks targeting broadcasting groups, public companies or embassies have been frequent in Greece in recent years, and have been blamed on anarchist or far-left groups.

The coalition government led by leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras condemned the blast as "an attack on democracy".

The homemade device went off at around 2:30am (0030 GMT), 45 minutes after an anonymous telephone warning to another TV network.

Police cordoned off the neighbourhood in the Athens suburb of Neo Phaliro and evacuated the building, which contains the offices of Skai, a group owned by the Alafouzos shipping family, as well as those of Kathimerini, a centre-right daily critical of the government.

Police said the bomb was placed near a fence around the building and smashed windows on the facade.

Skai said in a statement the blast caused "major damage".

Anti-terrorist police opened an investigation into the attack that focused on Greek extremist groups
Anti-terrorist police opened an investigation into the attack that focused on Greek extremist groups
ANGELOS TZORTZINIS, AFP

"The terrorist attack will not discourage us..," it said, accusing the government of failing to do enough to protect the media despite "recurrent threats against the station."

The minister for civil protection, Olga Gerovassili, visited the site with police.

"The democracy is not threatened," she said, and warned those who "leave the way open to terrorism or fascism."

Last month a bomb was defused outside the Athens home of a controversial prosecutor.

More about Greece, Media, Bomb
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Review: ‘The House that Jack Built’ is purposely divisive & provocative Special
Review: The Theatre at Westbury heats up to 98 Degrees for holiday show Special
Divided Cypriots unite over heritage
Miss Philippines wins 2018 Miss Universe crown
Madagascan ex-presidents face off in election clash
North Korea warns on US sanctions
Rubble and charred cars in former Syria jihadist hub
Electrify America installs California's first 350-kW EV station
The big graphene innovations you need to know about
A month after Bitcoin Cash hard fork 2 coins still both trading