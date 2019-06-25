Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageBolton says Iran silence on US talks offer 'deafening'

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

US National Security Advisor John Bolton on Tuesday described as "deafening" Iran's apparent silence on an offer to negotiate with Washington.

"The president has held the door open to real negotiations," Bolton told journalists in Jerusalem.

"In response, Iran's silence has been deafening," he added.

Bolton is in Jerusalem for what Israel described as unprecedented talks with his Russian and Israeli counterparts, along with meeting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Speaking alongside the US advisor, Netanyahu said there was "a wider basis for cooperation between the three of us than many believe."

Bolton's comments come a day after the United States imposed sanctions on top officials of Israel's archfoe Iran.

The measures against supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and others have led to a "permanent closure of the path to diplomacy" according to Iran's foreign ministry.

Tensions are running high after Iran shot down a US spy drone last week and Trump considered, then cancelled, a retaliatory strike.

Bolton said Tehran has carried out "attacks upon American personnel and assets in the Middle East" and accused the Islamic republic of seeking nuclear weapons.

Tehran denies it is seeking nuclear weapons and says its programme is for civilian use only.

But more than a year after Washington pulled out of a landmark deal between Tehran and world powers, which sought to limit Iran's nuclear activities, Bolton said the US remains open to negotiations.

"All that Iran needs to do is to walk though that open door," he said.

Iran's president said Washington's decision to impose sanctions on its top diplomat and other senior officials proved the US was "lying" about talks.

"At the same time as you call for negotiations you seek to sanction the foreign minister? It's obvious that you're lying," President Hassan Rouhani said in a meeting with ministers broadcast live on TV.

More about Iran, US, Diplomacy, Unrest
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Russian, Canadian, American astronauts to return to earth
BTS fans get chance to manage their idols in new game
Review: An evening with Diana Ross at Radio City Music Hall in New York Special
Russian, North American astronauts return to earth
US and Taliban plan 7th round of Afghan peace talks in Qatar
Op-Ed: Erdogan congratulates opposition winner of Istanbul election
Emmy winner Michael Slade talks 'After Forever' on Amazon Prime Special
Iran air defence missiles must be taken seriously: experts
Latest sanctions on Iran will block 'billions' in assets: US
Harry and Meghan's new home cost $3 million to refit