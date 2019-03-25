Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageBolsonaro orders celebration of Brazil military coup: spokesman

Listen | Print
By AFP     4 hours ago in World

Brazil's right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro on Monday ordered the armed forces to hold "appropriate commemorations" of the March 1964 military coup -- while denying it was a coup.

"Our president has ordered the Defense Ministry to carry out appropriate commemorations related to March 31, 1964," 55 years on, Bolsonaro's spokesman Otavio Rego Barros said at Planalto Palace in Brasilia.

The celebrations should be carried out according to "what the commanders deem right within their respective garrisons, and within the context in which they should be performed," the spokesman added.

Bolsonaro, an ex-Army captain, says he admires the military dictatorship that overthrew President Joao Goulart and ruled the country for over two decades until 1985.

Yet "the president does not consider what happened March 31, 1964 a military coup," Barros said.

"He believes that society as a whole, perceiving the danger that the country was experiencing," was able that day to unite "civilians and military, to recover and return to our country onto its course.

"And if that had not happened, today we would have here some kind of government that would not be good for anyone," the spokesman added.

Bolsonaro has always been a strong supporter of the Brazilian military.

Since taking office in January, he has also had fond words for other military dictatorships in Latin America in the 1970s and 1980s, such as the Paraguayan Alfredo Stroessner (1954-1989) and that of Chile's Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990).

More about Brazil, Politics, Military
More news from
Latest News
Top News
NASA scraps all-women space walk for lack of well-fitting suits
Mexico demands apology for colonial 'abuses,' Spain hits back
Sean Patrick Flanery scores Daytime Emmy nomination for 'The Bay'
Pig's head found at site of planned mosque in southwest France
Review: Danielle Bradbery and Parker McCollum amazing on 'Shallow' duet Special
US will not 'stand idly' on Russian role in Venezuela: Pompeo
Oil prices mixed amid slowdown fears along with supply problems
Review: 'Flay,' starring Elle LaMont, is a compelling horror movie Special
US, Russia lock horns over Venezuela, raising the stakes
Canadian canola exports blocked to China, other imports cancelled