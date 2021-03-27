Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageBolsonaro ordered to pay compensation to journalist

Listen | Print
By AFP     42 mins ago in World

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been ordered to pay compensation to a journalist for making degrading remarks against her, according to a court document obtained by AFP on Saturday.

According to the decision by a Sao Paulo court, Bolsonaro will have to pay 20,000 reais (about $3,500) to Patricia Campos Mello, a reporter with the respected daily Folha De S. Paulo.

The judge ruled in a March 16 decision that the far-right leader had "damaged the honor of the complainant, causing moral damage."

Bolsonaro can appeal the decision.

The circumstances of the case date back to February 2020, when Bolsonaro insinuated that Campos Mello had offered sex to a source in exchange for negative information about him.

Campos Mello wrote several investigative stories on an organization that slandered Bolsonaro's opponents on WhatsApp during his 2018 presidential campaign.

On January 21, she scored a legal victory against Bolsonaro's son, Edouardo, who was ordered to pay 30,000 reais ($5,600) in compensation for moral damage after claiming she "tried to seduce" a source for damaging information against his father.

More about Brazil, Politics, Society, Media
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Meadow Williams opens up about 'Boss Level' and 'The Bay' Special
Philippines orders 24 million in and around Manila into virus lockdown
Ethan William Childress talks Mixed-ish, digital age, Will Smith Special
Egypt buries train crash dead, toll revised to 19
Cities worldwide dim lights to mark Earth Hour
European countries tighten virus curbs, France 'critical'
Europeans tighten virus curbs with France 'critical'
COVID cases on the rise, even as states continue to open up
Iran and China sign 25-year cooperation pact
Facebook freezes Venezuela leader's page over Covid misinformation