The candidates vying to become Brazil's next president Sunday, far-right front-runner Jair Bolsonaro and leftist Fernando Haddad, hold diametrically opposed visions of the country's future.

Here is a glance at their key policy differences:

- Economy -

BOLSONARO: Reduce public debt by 20 percent through a raft of privatizations and the sale of state properties.

- Create a parallel private pension system.

- Reduce the number of ministries: "The country will work better with fewer ministries." His chief economic advisor, respected liberal economist Paulo Guedes, would lead an Economy super-ministry with responsibility for finance, planning and trade.

Combo showing ultra-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro (above) and his leftist opponent Fernando Haddad during campaigning for Brazil's presidential election. Both men will contest a second round later this month EVARISTO SA, Nelson ALMEIDA, AFP/File

- Redistribute the "tax burden so that those who pay a lot pay less and those who evade and hide pay more."

HADDAD: Unfreeze public spending and make labor legislation more flexible, reversing current government policy.

- Block privatization of state companies.

- Use an employment drive and a crackdown on tax evasion to finance an overhaul of the costly pension system.

- Security -

BOLSONARO: Loosen gun laws. "Guns are tools that can be used to kill or to save lives. It depends who's using them."

- Lower the age of criminal responsibility to 16.

A man holds a pistol during firing practise at the "Calibre 12" shooting club on September 3, 2018 in Rio de Janeiro DANIEL RAMALHO, AFP/File

- Classify squatting on or seizing private real estate as "terrorism."

HADDAD: Boost gun control measures and introduce closer tracking of the movement of weapons.

- "The current policy of repressing drugs is wrong." Brazil should explore "decriminalization and regulation of the drugs trade".

- Corruption -

Supporters of Workers' Party candidate Fernando Haddad during a campaign meeting ahead of Brazil's presidential election, on October 5, 2018 in Sao Paulo NELSON ALMEIDA, AFP

BOLSONARO: "We want a decent, different government from all those that have plunged us into an ethical, moral and budgetary crisis."

HADDAD: Backs greater transparency in the fight against corruption and says campaigning against graft "cannot be used to criminalize politics."

- Diplomacy -

BOLSONARO: "We are going to stop hailing murderous dictatorships" -- said in reference to Venezuela -- "and denigrating great democracies like the United States, Italy and Israel."

HADDAD: Wants to further south-south ties. "Brazil must resume and deepen Latin American integration" and strengthen ties with Africa. Deplores "the politics of intervention and use of strength" to resolve international disputes.

- Education -

BOLSONARO: "School programs and teaching methods need to change. There needs to be more mathematics, more sciences and Portuguese. Without indoctrination or early sexualization."

HADDAD: "Based on the constitutional principle of a secular state, we will promote comprehensive health for women for the full exercise of sexual and reproductive rights."

- Abortion -

BOLSONARO: His platform doesn't mention it, but he has promised to veto any move to ease Brazil's restrictive abortion laws. In the country, terminating pregnancies is permitted only in cases of rape, where the mother's health is in danger, or severe brain malformation in the fetus.

HADDAD: His party's program makes no reference to abortion either. Haddad said in 2012 he was "personally against" the legalization of abortion, but called for "establishing public policies that offer women the conditions to plan their lives."

- Haddad's running mate, Manuela D'Avila, favors legalizing abortion.

- LGBTI -

BOLSONARO: Bolsonaro's program makes no mention of LGBTI (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Intersexual) rights. Several of his statements were openly homophobic.

- During the campaign he tried to soften his tone. In his final campaign speech on Facebook, he said: "We went a free Brazil, without prejudice: white or black, homo or hetero.... Who knows, maybe I'm gay. If I were, what would be the problem?"

HADDAD: The Haddad program devotes an entire chapter to gay rights, and proposes "criminalizing LGBTI phobia."

- Environment -

BOLSONARO: Reflecting his backing from the powerful agro-industry lobby in Congress, Bolsonaro plans to merge the Agriculture and Environment ministries, and his manifesto makes no mention of deforestation or global warming.

"Let's be clear: the future ministry will come from the productive sector," he said recently.

HADDAD: He intends to reach "a zero rate of deforestation by 2022, without reducing agricultural production" thanks to "more efficient" use of land.

- He also proposes measures to "contain global warming".