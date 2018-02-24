Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageBollywood superstar Sridevi dies aged 54

Listen | Print
By AFP     11 hours ago in Entertainment

Bollywood superstar Sridevi Kapoor, one of the biggest names in Hindi cinema, has died after suffering a heart attack in Dubai, her family told PTI Sunday.

The shock death of the beloved Indian star aged 54, who reportedly passed away while attending her nephew's wedding in the emirate late Saturday night, prompted an outpouring of grief among fans and fellow Bollywood actors.

"I have no words. Condolences to everyone who loved Sridevi. A dark day. RIP", tweeted actress Priyanka Chopra.

Born Shree Amma Yanger Ayappan, Sridevi made her acting debut aged just four, and went on have a career spanning over four decades.

She appeared in a string of blockbuster hit films including Chandni, Mr India, Mawali and Tohfa.

She was awarded the Padma Shri, India's fourth highest civilian award, for her services to the film industry.

"Saddened by the untimely demise of noted actor Sridevi. She was a veteran of the film industry, whose long career included diverse roles and memorable performances," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Twitter.

"My thoughts are with her family and admirers in this hour of grief," he added.

Indian social media and news channels were buzzing with tributes to Sridevi.

One of Bollywood's leading actors, Akshay Kumar, too expressed his shock at the "untimely demise."

"A dream for many, had the good fortune of sharing screen space with her long ago and witnessed her continued grace over the years," Kumar tweeted.

More about Entertainment, India, Bollywood, sridevi
More news from
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Olympics not 'tainted' by Russian doping, says Bach
Czech schoolboy maps his life from disabled to designer
Op-Ed: Recycler faces prison for trying to extend the life of PCs
Bollywood superstar Sridevi dies aged 54
Golden finish for Norway as Russia celebrated a dramatic men's hockey gold
Pierson Fodé announces return to 'The Bold and The Beautiful'
PAW Patrol Live is headed to The Theater at Madison Square Garden
London Fashion Week embraces technology Special
Op-Ed: Most people don't really understand the Second Amendment
Sudden-death Russia hail hockey gold, sing banned anthem