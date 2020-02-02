Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageBolivia's Morales says he wants to go home, run for Senate

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Exiled former Bolivian president Evo Morales said in an interview published Sunday that he wants to return home and run for senator in May elections.

Morales fled the country in December after the army withdrew its support for him amid violent protests over his disputed re-election to a fourth straight term.

He now lives in Argentina, and said he would like to come home even though he is being investigated for possible charges of sedition and terrorism.

In an interview with the Chilean newspaper La Tercera, Morales said that the night he left Bolivia, heading first to Mexico, he carried with him a suitcase with some clothes, a bit of food and two or three thousand dollars.

He said his replacement by acting president Jeanine Anez amounted to a putsch.

"What we lost with the coup we will recover on May 3 in democracy," Morales was quoted as saying.

He said he will run for a seat in the Senate and declared himself a "victim of the US empire."

He said he would like to return home despite the probes launched against him following the release of an audio tape in which he allegedly calls on supporters to attack cities and cut off food supplies.

"We are assessing this. Who would not like to return?" Morales said. "I am sure the people of Bolivia are crying for me to return."

More about Bolivia, Politics, Vote
More news from
Latest News
Top News
US military ready to house 1,000 for virus quarantine
February 2 is a super-special and rare palindrome day
China's economy suffers as first virus death hits Philippines
Philippines reports first virus death outside China: WHO
Herbal remedies for the coronavirus spark debate in China
Protests continue in Iraq after Allawi becomes new premier
Chinese central bank to pump $173 bln into economy in virus fight
Thailand sees apparent success treating virus with drug cocktail
New model to estimate spread of the novel coronavirus
Pompeo pushes against China, Russia in visit to 'Stans'