Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageBolivia interm leader Anez to run in presidential election

Listen | Print
By AFP     32 mins ago in World

Bolivia's Interim President Jeanine Anez on Friday said she would stand in the May 3 presidential election, which comes after the resignation of Evo Morales in November.

"I have made the decision to stand as a candidate in the national elections," Anez said in a speech.

A little-known senator, Anez assumed the presidency on November 12, two days after Morales resigned following three weeks of sometimes violent protests against his controversial re-election in a poll the Organization of American States said was rigged.

"I had not planned to participate in this election," Anez said, explaining that she had finally decided to stand due to the lack of unity among the opposition to Morales' Movement for Socialism (MAS) party, which is leading the polls.

However, the polls were carried out before economist Luis Arce announced he will stand in the election, backed by the MAS.

"The dispersion of votes and candidacies led me to make this decision," said Anez.

According to a poll published in early January by the Pagina Siete newspaper, the MAS leads voting intentions with 20.7 percent, followed by Anez -- who was not yet a candidate -- with 15.6 percent and centrist candidate and former president Carlos Mesa on 13.8 percent.

More about Bolivia, Politics, Vote
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Review: Max George tugs at the heartstrings on 'That's Not Me' single Special
Mexican children take up arms in fight against drug gangs
Review: Mike DelGuidice, Big Shot deliver dynamic show at The Paramount Special
Survivors, dignitaries to mark Auschwitz liberation 75 years on
The last survivors: growing old with memories of Auschwitz
Locusts the latest curse of East Africa weather extremes
Op-Ed: US threatens to assassinate new Iranian Quds commander
'Just the two of us': a bleak New Year in China's virus-hit Wuhan
Q&A: How one digital company is embracing Consumer Privacy Act Special
Op-Ed: Trump throws tantrum over 'Death Valley TV time-slot'