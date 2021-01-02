Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageBoat with 20 aboard disappears between Bahamas and US

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

A boat carrying 20 people has disappeared between the Bahamas and Florida, the US Coast Guard announced Saturday, the day after suspending an unsuccessful three day search.

The boat, which left the island of Bimini on Monday, was due to dock at Lake Worth in the southern US state, about 80 miles (130 kilometers) away.

On Tuesday, the Coast Guard was alerted that the boat never arrived at port, according to a statement.

For the next three days, teams from both countries conducted a joint aerial and maritime search over about 17,000 square miles (44,000 square kilometers), but efforts were suspended Friday, the Coast Guard said.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of the missing people," said Captain Stephen Burdian, who urged anyone with information about the missing boat to contact the Coast Guard.

More about US, Bahamas, Maritime, Accident
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Lockdowns, curfews, alcohol bans as nations fight resurgent virus
Fashion designer Pierre Cardin buried in Paris
Hundreds booked for Covid violations as mass French NYE rave ends
India holds vaccine drills ahead of mass inoculation drive
Australia's national anthem now reflects its Indigenous history
Why e-commerce security is needed now more than ever Special
Chatting with Dan Reardon: Long Island country singer-songwriter Special
Lessons are still to be learned from recent cybersecurity cases Special
Pope recalls his youth playing football, dubs Maradona "poet"
Fourth body found in Norway landslide, six missing: authorities