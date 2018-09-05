Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageBlast kills two soldiers in tense Burkina region

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Two soldiers died and six were wounded Wednesday when a roadside bomb struck their vehicle in eastern Burkina Faso, a poor Sahel state where Islamist unrest is gaining ground, security sources said.

The attack in Kabonga was the latest using an improvised explosive device against soldiers or police, and came as a senior police official warned of rising unrest in the country's east.

A similar strike a week ago killed seven people, soldiers and gendarmes sent to reinforce a police station that had come under attack in the restive town of Pama.

A security source said the latest blast targeted a mine clearance team that was also headed for Pama to "search for and neutralise" explosive devices planted by jihadists who have infiltrated the area in recent months.

A similar attack three weeks ago killed six other people in the region.

Local media published a warning by police commissioner Karim Drabo who oversees the region. He said armed militants aimed "to set up bases for terrorist attacks in the zone" and were "gaining ground".

Since 2015, Burkina Faso has battled increased Islamist violence of the sort that plagues neighbouring Mali and Niger, and experts say the recent surge is likely the result of pressure on jihadist insurgents there.

More about burkina, Unrest, Blast
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Wireless-charging startup HEVO may change the way we charge EVs
Britain to brief UN council on charges against Russian spies
Social networks in Congress hot seat over foreign manipulation
Rescued migrants must not be sent back to Libya: UN
UK, French fishermen strike deal in 'Scallop Wars'
Emirates jet lands in New York with 10 ill passengers
Pipeline derailed, so is Canada's climate strategy
GRU, Russia's spy agency with growing global footprint
Caterpillar is an IIoT Hipster — they’ve been on it since the 90s
US trade deficit surges in July on record imports