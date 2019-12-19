Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageBig Ben to bong for Brexit? British MPs hope so

Listen | Print
By AFP     32 mins ago in World

A group of eurosceptic lawmakers has revived an attempt to get Big Ben to chime for Britain's departure from the European Union, The Daily Telegraph newspaper reported on Thursday.

Some 50 MPs, led by Mark Francois of the hardline anti-EU European Research Group, are backing the request, before an expected formal request to parliament, it said.

The famous bell, housed in the Elizabeth Tower of the Palace of Westminster in central London, has been silent since August 2017 because of major renovations scheduled to last four years.

An exception is made for Remembrance Sunday and the New Year.

Francois and others tried to get approval for it to ring out on the first Brexit date of March 29 this year but the move was blocked by the then-House of Commons speaker John Bercow.

Now Bercow has been replaced, Francois told the Telegraph it was a "new era", and "inconceivable... that Big Ben would not form part of a national celebration to leave the EU".

Britain is due to leave the bloc on January 31, nearly four years after a referendum on membership that has divided the country.

Francois called for the public to support the move "so that our national icon of Big Ben will chime to mark the fact that we are again a free country".

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday said Britain's departure from the EU would lead to "a new golden age" for Britain and an "over-arching programme of national renewal".

He has also previously claimed it would lead to a baby boom.

"Cupid's darts will fly once we get Brexit done," he told The Sunday Times newspaper in an interview. "Romance will bloom across the whole nation."

More about Britain, Eu, Brexit, Politics, bigben
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Impeached while at rally, Trump says 'having a good time'
Israel strikes Gaza after rocket attack: military
Review: Adam Lambert and Katie Kadan steal the show at 'The Voice' finale Special
British PM puts Brexit top of new agenda
Istanbul opposition mayor faces financial squeeze
A new map reveals detailed features of Antarctica's hidden land
Sudanese celebrate, demand justice on uprising anniversary
Bowing out in 2024? Cryptic Putin comment reignites speculation
Op-Ed: US uses sanctions to try and block Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline
Meth boom adds to Afghanistan's opium and heroin woes