Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageBiden warns of 'responses' if N.Korea 'choose to escalate'

Listen | Print
By AFP     31 mins ago in World

President Joe Biden said Thursday the United States will "respond accordingly" if North Korea escalates its missile testing.

"We are consulting with our partners and allies," Biden said at his first White House press conference. "And there will be responses if they choose to escalate. We will respond accordingly."

Biden told reporters he was "prepared for some form of diplomacy" with North Korea but it "has to be conditioned upon the end result of denuclearization."

North Korea fired two suspected ballistic missiles into the sea Thursday, in its first substantive provocation to Biden's new administration.

Pyongyang is banned from developing any ballistic missiles under UN Security Council resolutions, and is under multiple international sanctions over its weapons programs.

Biden said the North had violated UN resolutions by testing "those particular missiles."

The new US president also replied "yes" when asked if North Korea was the top foreign policy issue he was watching.

More about US, NKorea, Politics, Missiles
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Chatting with celebrity bodyguard Adriano 'Bubba' Almony Special
Myanmar beauty queen speaks out against military coup
Amber Heard 'vindicated' as UK court rejects Johnny Depp appeal
Review: Jeremy Spencer and Psychosexual soar on 'Devil From Hell' single Special
Op-Ed: Taiwan invasion a real possibility? If so, it's a very bad move
Joel Corry opens up about 'BED,' David Guetta, and digital age Special
Sierra Wireless suffers massive cyberattack Special
Greece celebrates revolution bicentennial with pomp and allies
Review: William Lipton stuns on 'We Weren't Done with This Yet' on GH Special
Suez Canal suspends traffic as bid to refloat grounded ship hits trouble