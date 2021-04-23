President Joe Biden's first foreign trip will be to the G7 summit in Britain this June, followed by NATO and EU summits in Brussels, the White House said Friday.

His first overseas travel will "highlight his commitment to restoring our alliances, revitalizing the Transatlantic relationship, and working in close cooperation with our allies and multilateral partners to address global challenges and better secure America’s interests," Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

After Donald Trump downgraded historic US ties to European and Asian allies, Biden has stressed the need to rebuild traditional alliances and put Washington back at the center of multilateral groups like the G7.

The White House did not say whether Biden would also seek to include a potential summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the trip. He has offered to meet the Kremlin leader in a third country to try and stabilize increasingly tense US-Russian relations.

The G7 summit will run from June 11-13 in Cornwall, England. Psaki said Biden will "reinforce our commitment to multilateralism, work to advance key US policy priorities on public health, economic recovery, and climate change, and demonstrate solidarity and shared values among major democracies."

The G7 will also provide an opportunity for bilateral talks with other G7 leaders, including the host, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the White House said.

The NATO summit on June 14 will see Biden "affirm the United States' commitment to NATO, Transatlantic security, and collective defense. NATO leaders will discuss how to orient the Alliance to future threats and ensure effective burden sharing," Psaki said.

More one-on-one meetings with other NATO leaders will be scheduled.

In addition, Biden will take part in a US-EU summit to "underscore our commitment to a strong Transatlantic partnership based on shared interests and values," she said.

"The leaders will discuss a common agenda to ensure global health security, stimulate global economic recovery, tackle climate change, enhance digital and trade cooperation, strengthen democracy, and address mutual foreign policy concerns."