The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) published research which shows that overall global military expenditures rose 2.6 percent between 2017 and 2018 with the total being $1.82 trillion. Huge increases in military spending from earlier The increase to 2018 is 5.4 percent larger than 2009 and a huge 76 percent increase over 1998 two decades ago. US is still by far the number one military spender Of the five biggest military spenders in 2017 the US is by far the largest. According to one article: "The top five biggest spenders were the United States, China, Saudi Arabia, Russia and India, which accounted for 60 percent of global military spending.The U.S. spent $610 billion on its military in 2017, a little over a third of world wide expenditures. Although U.S. spending has decreased from 2008 levels by 14 percent, it still spends 2.7 times more than the next highest spender, China." In 2018 Russia drops out of the top five: "Sixty percent of global military spending came from five countries: The United States ($649 billion), China ($250 billion), Saudi Arabia ($67.6 billion), India ($66.5 billion) and France ($63.8 billion). Russia ($61.4 billion) and the United Kingdom ($50 billion) were the other two countries to spend $50 billion or more on defense." Over the last year the amount of increase varied among the big spenders. The US under Trump was up 4.6 percent the first hike since 2010. China spent 5 percent more and India 3.1 percent more. Saudi Arabia cut spending by 6.5 percent, France by 1.4 percent and Russia by 3.5 percent. Spending per global citizen was $239 or 2.1 percent of world GDP, just a 0.1 percent decrease over a year and a 0.5 percent decrease over a decade. China has had increase each year for decades China's military spending is almost ten times higher than it was in 1994. It has increased spending each year for the last 24 years. However, this may be coming to an end or at least slowing. The annual growth rate of Chinese defense spending has been slowing. In 2015, it reached a high sine 2009 of 9.3 percent. In 2018 its growth was just 5.0 percent. China has so far linked defense spending to economic growth. Its growth slowed in 218 to the lowest in several decades so if China continues to follow its earlier policy military spending may grow more slowly. Six Middle East countries have high ratio of military spending to GDP Of the top ten countries with highest military spending to GDP in 2018 six are in the Middle East. Saudi Arabia spends 8.8 percent of its GDP on the military. Oman spends 8.2 percent. Kuwait 5.1 percent. Lebanon 5 percent. Jordan 4.7 percent and finally Israel at 4.3 percent. The appended video shows the top 10 countries projected military spending and the percentage of GDP of each budget. Notice that Saudi Arabia spends a high percentage of its GDP on the military.