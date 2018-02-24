Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageBeijing protests US sanctions on Chinese firms over N. Korea ties

Listen | Print
By AFP     8 hours ago in World

Beijing has protested against Washington's decision to impose sanctions against Chinese companies accused of conducting illicit economic deals with North Korea, the foreign ministry said.

US President Donald Trump on Friday announced measures targeting more than 50 North Korea-linked shipping companies, vessels and trade businesses, hailing the package as the "heaviest sanctions ever" levied on the nuclear-armed regime.

The measures, which the US says are aimed at forcing Pyongyang to roll back its banned nuclear and weapons programmes, apply to companies located or registered in North Korea, China, Singapore, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Marshall Islands, Tanzania, Panama and Comoros.

Washington has been locked in a nuclear standoff with Pyongyang, which is trying to develop missiles that could deliver an atomic weapon to major US cities, and the sanctions are designed to put the squeeze on North Korea's already precarious economy and fuel supply.

"China is strongly opposed to the United States' long-arm jurisdiction and unilateral sanctions on Chinese entities and individuals," foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Saturday.

"We have lodged solemn representations to the United States and asked the U.S. to immediately cease the wrong practice so as to avoid undermining relevant cooperation between the two sides," he added.

China, North Korea's only major ally, has steadfastly rebuffed Washington's calls for a full oil embargo -- fearing the chaotic collapse of the Pyongyang regime -- but has accepted caps agreed at the United Nations.

"We will never allow Chinese citizens or companies to be engaged in activities that violate resolutions from the United Nations Security Council," Geng said.

But Washington says its latest measures target entities that have helped Pyongyang evade UN sanctions.

The North Korean military and broader economy depend heavily on imports of coal and oil from Russia and China, with the latter accounting for some 90 percent of the country's trade.

Last year, the Security Council adopted a series of resolutions to ban North Korean exports of commodities, including coal, iron and steel.

More about China, NKorea, US, Trade, Diplomacy
More news from
Latest News
Top News
PAW Patrol Live is headed to The Theater at Madison Square Garden
Czech schoolboy maps his life from disabled to designer
Sudden-death Russia hail hockey gold, sing banned anthem
Bollywood superstar Sridevi dies aged 54
Golden finish for Norway as Russia celebrated a dramatic men's hockey gold
Pierson Fodé announces return to 'The Bold and The Beautiful'
New strikes hit Syria's Ghouta despite ceasefire call
Op-Ed: Recycler faces prison for trying to extend the life of PCs
Xi poised to extend power as China set to lift term limits
Olympics not 'tainted' by Russian doping, says Bach