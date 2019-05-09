Email
article imageBeckham handed driving ban for using phone at the wheel

By AFP     48 mins ago in World

Former England footballer David Beckham was on Thursday disqualified from driving for six months after using his phone while behind the wheel.

The 44-year-old admitted the offence after being spotted by a member of the public as he drove his Bentley in London on November 21.

The ex-Manchester United and Real Madrid player attended the hearing at Bromley Magistrates Court, south of London.

He was given six penalty points on his licence, which disqualifies him.

Last year, Beckham avoided a previous charge of speeding because of a technicality.

Beckham accepted he drove at 59 miles (95 kilometres) per hour in a 40 mph zone in London in January 2018.

But the notice of his prosecution was not received until one day after the statutory 14-day time limit.

