Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageBangladesh shuts 20,000 websites in anti-porn 'war'

Listen | Print
By AFP     35 mins ago in World

Bangladesh authorities have blocked almost 20,000 websites as part of an anti-pornography "war", a minister said Tuesday.

Internet providers in the conservative Muslim-majority nation took down pornography and gambling websites in the past week under orders from the telecommunications regulator.

"I want to create a safe and secure internet for all Bangladeshis, including children. And this is my war against pornography. And this will be a continuous war," Mustafa Jabbar, the posts and telecommunications minister, told AFP.

Popular social media apps such as TikTok and Bigo -- which authorities believe are misused -- have also been blocked in the South Asian nation, Jabbar said.

Most of the blocked sites are foreign, but a few local websites and social media platforms have also faced action under the crackdown, he added.

The crackdown was launched after Bangladesh's High Court in November asked the government to block pornography websites and publication of obscene materials in electronic forms for six months.

The court acted after a civil society organisation filed a petition stating that a large number of adult websites contain uncensored and obscene content.

On Sunday, police reprimanded a rising actress and told her to remove provocative images from her Facebook, Instagram and TikTok pages.

"We are monitoring the local Facebook profiles, YouTube channels and websites also," Jabbar said.

"A few of them were taken down for having obscene content. We advised a few others not to post anything that goes against our social norms."

Bangladesh -- a country of 165 million people -- has more than 90 million internet users. Porn stars regularly top the list of the most searched names.

Emdadul Hoque, general secretary of the internet service providers association, said they have complied with the order, but many users can still access online porn by using virtual private networks or mirror websites.

"This is a continuous process and it needs regular monitoring. These websites are very well aware of the regulations and they come up with thousands of mirror sites every week," Hoque told AFP.

More about Bangladesh, Pornography, Internet, Social
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Oscar winner Sophia Loren to name the MSC Bellissima cruise ship
Impact of being a night owl on the human brain
Jennifer Cella opens up about The Cover Girl Band Special
Scotty McCreery tops the country charts with 'This Is It' single
IS fighters face surrender or death: Syrian Kurd-led force
Ariana Grande breaks new streaming records with 'thank u, next'
'Kissing sailor' in iconic NY picture dies age 95
China aims to build an orbiting power station in space by 2025
Bitcoin bounces back to over $3,900 in recovery mode
New Universe map unearths 300,000 more galaxies