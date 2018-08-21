By By Karen Graham 2 hours ago in World When wildfires get as ferocious as the ones ravaging Western Canada right now, firefighters can't do much more than letting them run their course, says a risk management expert. But what if this is now the "new normal? Flanked by the federal defense minister, the mayor of Prince George and a First Nations chief in Prince George, Premier Horgan "We're concerned, all of us, that this may be the new normal," Horgan said, adding that emergency officials are very worried about the wind and lightning forecast for the region, and no rain in the forecast. Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan said the Canadian Armed Forces have deployed about 300 personnel to help fight the fires in B.C., adding, "We're coming together far too often like this." Aerial video captured by Pilot Zsolt Timar-Geng of a huge pyrocumulus cloud over Burns Lake shows the scale of wildfires raging in British Columbia. Nova Scotia is now among outside areas sending crews to help battle flames: BCfires BCwildfire uYWotOt1VD— The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) August 20, 2018 Beaver's take on the fire situation in B.C. B.C. is dealing with over 565 wildfires on Tuesday, and over 20,000 people are under evacuation orders. The raging wildfires have thrown a thick blanket of smoke across western Canada, drifting down to combine with the smoke from the fires burning across the western United States. The smoke is so bad, it is readily visible from space and is so dangerous that air quality alerts have been posted everywhere in western North America. But Beaver points out that while the smoke is a health hazard, it also makes it difficult for fire officials to spot new fires, limiting firefighting tactics that can be used. "Current fire suppression technology is vastly inferior to the extremes of nature," he said, adding that there are no fire-season-ending events on the near horizon. "They need rain," he said. Hey #Canada!🇨🇦 1000s of 10000s impacted by BCWildfires. Today it’s bad. They’ll never ask for recognition. But they hear you! Pls let them know they’re in your thoughts! VFRS Photo: David Luggi w59djb08eo— Fire Chief Darrell Reid (@FireChiefReid) August 18, 2018 Beaver discussed many things that people have already heard before but failed to act on - like not building our homes out of wood, adding more kindling to fires, and building homes too close together, adding to the fuel for fires. Beaver argues that we should Last year's review of fires and floods Horgan also brought up the independent review of last year's devastating wildfires and floods in B.C. He said the province was halfway through the review when they had to put the report aside to deal with this year's fires. "From flood to fire to flood and then again to fire … and we have had two states of emergency — that's unprecedented," he said. "That speaks to the changing environment we live in and the ravages of climate change." Nova Scotia firefighters headed to Prince George, B.C. to help battle hundreds of wildfires burning in the province BCFires Wcs1S102MI — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) August 20, 2018 The independent review of last year's devastating wildfires and floods in B.C. found better communication and coordination is needed between the province and First Nations communities. This was detailed in Most of the recommendations address issues such as the need to include Indigenous communities as true partners during planning and decision making. And besides addressing the issue of including indigenous communities in planning and emergency management plans. the review also money issues. The review cites the growing gap between the amount of money the province spends on responding to disasters and the funds available for prevention. The report's co-author George Abbott, a former Liberal MLA, said a multi-year strategy is needed. "I salute what government has done and what government is doing, but we have, I think, given the magnitude of the challenge a significantly long way to go yet," he said. While British Columbia Premier John Horgan was touring the wildfire-ravaged, smoke-filled area around Prince George Tuesday morning. Al Beaver, an independent risk management expert who worked on fire management for governments in Canada and Australia was speaking with The Current's guest host Ioanna Roumeliotis. 