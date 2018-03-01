Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageAustrians keep right to give far-right the finger

Listen | Print
By AFP     5 hours ago in World

A court has upheld the right of Austrians to give the leader of the country's far-right Freedom Party (FPOe) the finger, officials confirmed on Thursday.

Heinz-Christian Strache had accused the far-left group "Linkswende" of slander after they published a video before last year's elections featuring supporters giving their reasons for saying "Fuck Strache" whilst showing their middle fingers.

Strache lost an initial judgement in the case in December and on Thursday officials confirmed to the APA news agency that his appeal before Vienna's Higher Regional Court had been rejected.

Linkswende spokesman David Albrich called the decision "a victory both for freedom of speech and of the press".

After last year's elections Strache's FPOe entered government as a junior partner to the centre-right People's Party (OeVP) of Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and Strache himself became vice-chancellor.

More about Austria, Far, Right, Insult, Offbeat
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Putin boasts of new-generation 'invincible' weaponry
British PM meets EU's Tusk on eve of key Brexit speech
Slovak police detain Italian suspects named by slain journalist
Review: David Cook will melt your heart with new 'Chromance' EP Special
France's bruised Le Pen seeks a rebound
China lashes out at US over bill promoting Taiwan ties
Surveying the current IoT threat landscape: Interview Special
Cybersecurity challenges for financial servcies
Veteran singer Joan Baez muses on Trump ... and Hitler
Trump: 'Unfair trade' in steel, aluminum decimating US industry