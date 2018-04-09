Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageAustrian Holocaust denier Gerd Honsik dead

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

Notorious Austrian Holocaust denier Gerd Honsik has died aged 76, the Austria Press Agency reported on Monday citing several unnamed sources.

Honsik served four years in prison in the 1960s and was sentenced again to one and a half years in 1992 over his book "Freispruch fuer Hitler?" ("Acquittal for Hitler?")

But he fled to Spain, where he stayed for 15 years -- and continued to publish -- before he was extradited back to Austria in 2007.

He was given another five years in April 2009, later reduced to four years. But he was then given an additional two-year spell behind bars for comments made in two books.

In 2011 he was freed on parole and was living in Hungary when he died, according to APA.

Questioning key facts about the Holocaust is illegal in Austria and Germany.

More about Austria, Crime, History
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Kinder Morgan halts non-essential spending on pipeline
Coroner misidentifies Canada hockey crash victims
Strata Solar to build largest solar farm in Washington state
Op-Ed: GM cutting 2,600 jobs in South Korea
German physics Nobel laureate Peter Gruenberg dead at 78
Interview: The 6 pillars of business agile Special
NAFTA deal 'fairly close,' Trump says
Macron shows bare-breasted Liberty to Saudi prince at Louvre
Spain PM's party in hot water over Catalonia, fresh scandal
Essential Science: Does popping vitamin pills actually work?