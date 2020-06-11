Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageAustralian PM calls for racism protesters to be charged

Listen | Print
By AFP     Jun 11, 2020 in World

Black Lives Matter protesters should be punished for ignoring coronavirus lockdown rules Australia's prime minister said Thursday, sparking anger by also claiming slavery never existed in the country.

Tens of thousands of Australians demonstrated this week against systemic racism at home and in the United States, and more protests are planned for the coming days.

Critics have called for marches to be banned on health grounds, sparking debate over freedom of speech and the country's colonial past.

Conservative leader Scott Morrison said the protests violated social-distancing rules and hampered lifting a coronavirus shutdown, endangering the economy.

Asked during a radio interview if demonstrators should be charged, he said: "I think they should."

"I think people wanting to take this further this weekend are showing a great disrespect to their fellow Australians," he said, as Victoria state reported one demonstrator in Melbourne had tested positive for coronavirus.

The Black Lives Matter movement has resonated strongly with many in Australia -- a country also wrestling with the legacy of a racist past.

During the interview, Morrison praised British explorer Captain James Cook and claimed, "there was no slavery in Australia".

The remark was roundly rejected by historians and activists, who pointed to evidence of indentured Aboriginal workers and thousands of slaves taken from the Pacific islands to work on Australian sugar cane plantations.

Aboriginal Australians continue to be vastly over-represented in the prison population, and there have been more than 400 indigenous deaths in custody in the last few decades alone.

Morrison did not elaborate on what charges protesters face, but authorities have warned they will at least issue fines for violating restrictions on public gatherings.

Australia has seen sustained low levels of community transmission of the virus and only a handful of new cases now appear daily.

Restaurants, bars and schools have reopened and many sports have restarted, though strict social distancing rules remain.

More about Australia, Politics, Demonstration, Racism
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Trump to address West Point amid tensions with Pentagon
America's original sin: Floyd death prompts historical soul-searching
Greece reopens for tourists, but UK flights barred for now
China sentences Australian to death for drug trafficking
Loving Day is the biggest multiracial celebration in the U.S.
Trump may veto suggested Senate changes to the NDAA
Brad James talks about 2020 Emmy nomination for 'A House Divided' Special
Brazilian Amazon deforestation hits new record in May
China races to find virus vaccine, put scandals in the past
Virus mine closures stir unease in Poland's rust belt