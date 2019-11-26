Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageAustralian kangaroo killer avoids jail

Listen | Print
By AFP     49 mins ago in World

An Australian man who deliberately mowed down at least 20 kangaroos with a truck avoided jail on Tuesday after pleading guilty to animal cruelty, local media reported.

The dead animals, including two joeys, were found littered over roads in the far south-east of the country in September.

Bega District News reported that Nathan Sanger, 20, appeared in a local court Tuesday where he admitted his role in the killing spree, which lasted an hour and sparked widespread outrage.

The court heard Sanger had caused "a lot of suffering to a large number of defenceless animals" in an act of "gratuitous cruelty".

Sanger was facing up to five years' jail for torturing or beating and causing the death of an animal, but the first-time offender was ordered to complete 500 hours of community service.

He had already begun volunteering at a sanctuary for native Australian animals in an attempt to make amends, according to the newspaper.

A second man who police allege was in the car at the time of the incident pleaded not guilty. His case will return to court in January.

More about Australia, Crime, Kangaroo
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Exclusive: Peyton Gilliland premieres 'Drag Me Under' music video Special
Chemical warfare watchdog defends Syria report
Review: Adam Lambert superb on 'Please Come Home For Christmas' cover Special
US, EU 'owe half the cost' of repairing climate damage
Trump claims that peace talks with the Taliban are on again
Review: Nathan Adrian wins 'Perseverance Award' at Golden Goggle Awards Special
US troops in Syrian oil fields do not defend Kurds from Turks
Pompeii's grand baths unveiled, with hidden tragedy
Fired Navy Chief's final letter is a scathing rebuke of Trump
Measles outbreaks worldwide increased 300 percent in 2019