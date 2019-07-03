Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageAustralia suspends search for Belgian backpacker

Listen | Print
By AFP     51 mins ago in World

Australian police on Wednesday said they have called off a month-long search for an 18-year-old Belgian backpacker who disappeared from a picturesque surf town in May.

Theo Hayez was last seen on May 31 in Byron Bay, hundreds of miles north of Sydney.

Despite extensive land, air and sea searches -- and heart-rending appeals from his family -- New South Wales police said they had "suspended the full-scale physical search".

"We met with Theo's family today and we send our thoughts to them all, both here in Australia and abroad," Superintendent Dave Roptell said.

Police were alerted to his disappearance on June 6 when Hayez failed to return to the hostel where he was staying, prompting an investigation that included Australian homicide detectives, local volunteers and three officers from the Belgian Federal Police.

Although the investigations are ongoing, hope has faded of finding Hayez.

"It's times like this which shows the strength of our community. We want to thank each and every person who assisted and who provided support," said Roptell.

Hayez's father travelled to Australia to help find his son, urging the messaging platform WhatsApp to open his encrypted texts in the hope they may provide a clue to his disappearance.

More about Australia, Missing, Tourist, Belgium, Police
More news from
Latest News
Top News
M-Files makes Microsoft Office 365 single point of access
Robert Scorpio is the new District Attorney on 'General Hospital'
Rivals vying to lead post-bailout Greece
MEPs hold crunch vote for European Parliament leader
Automated forklifts elevate firms' profit hopes
Nearly 40 killed in air strike on Libya migrant centre
Director Scott Faris talks 'Apollo 11 — The Immersive Live Show' Special
Major coal company files for bankruptcy - over 1,000 jobs at risk
Op-Ed: Bolton condemns NY Times article on North Korea nuclear freeze
Review: Michael Andrew reflects on FINA Champions Swim Series in vlog Special