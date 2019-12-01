Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageAustralia slams China's 'unacceptable' treatment of jailed writer

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Australia's foreign minister on Monday said the treatment of a writer detained in China was "unacceptable", after reports emerged of torture and daily interrogation.

In an unusually frank statement, Marise Payne said she was "very concerned by reports from a recent consular visit to Australian citizen Dr Yang Hengjun".

Yang has been detained in China since January and was recently charged with spying, which could bring a lengthy prison sentence.

Payne said Yang is subject to "increased isolation from the outside world, with restrictions on his communications with family and friends, and the resumption of daily interrogation, including while shackled".

"This is unacceptable," she said, adding that repeated requests had been made for Yang to get "basic standards of justice, procedural fairness and humane treatment".

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has denied that Yang -- one of a string of foreign nationals recently arrested in China -- was a spy.

The arrests have been described by rights groups as politically motivated.

China's near-silence about Yang's fate has been a point of friction in relations with Australia.

Yang had initially been held in "residential surveillance at a designated location" before being moved to criminal detention in August.

More about Australia, China, Politics, Espionage
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Scientists make first recordings of blue whale heartbeats
Layoffs and mill closings continue to plague BC forest industry
Review: Big Shot charms at Mulcahy's during the 2019 Thanksgiving weekend Special
Review: SoundLiberty 77 Bluetooth earbuds for crystal clear sound Special
Review: The Mystic honors Billy Joel, The Rolling Stones and David Bowie Special
New 2030 goals for societal change top Dell Technologies’ agenda
How artificial intelligence will revolutionize work
Op-Ed: Which U.K. political party has the best manifesto for science?
Review: The Monkees release stunning 'Christmas Party' on Red/White Vinyl Special
2020 Predictions: Mobile app dev, 5G, No-code and DevSecOps Special