Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageAustralia says two citizens released from Myanmar detention

Listen | Print
By AFP     21 mins ago in World

Two Australians who were detained in Myanmar late last month have been released and have left Yangon, Canberra's foreign affairs department said Monday.

Business consultants Matthew O'Kane and Christa Avery, a dual Canadian-Australian citizen, were put under house arrest after trying to leave the country on a relief flight in March.

A Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokesperson said Australian officials had "provided consular assistance" to the couple during their detention and release.

"We provided support for their departure from Yangon on 4 April," the spokesperson added in a statement.

"We welcome their release."

The couple ran a bespoke consultancy business in Yangon.

A third Australian, economist Sean Turnell, an advisor to civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who was arrested a week after the putsch remains in custody.

The economist and university professor was the first foreign national arrested following the February 1 coup that ousted the Nobel laureate from power and plunged Myanmar into turmoil.

He is being investigated by the junta over alleged immigration and state secrets offences.

Canberra has suspended military cooperation with Naypyidaw and has advised its citizens to leave the country if it is safe to do so.

More about Australia, Myanmar, Prisoners, Politics
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Florida homes evacuated as wastewater leak risks 'catastrophic' flood
Chatting with Vic DiBitetto: Comedian, Internet sensation, actor Special
Filmmaker Lili Matta talks '86 Melrose Avenue' hostage thriller Special
Op-Ed: ‘Russian buildup’ on Ukraine border — Something or nothing
Turkey slams admirals' warning over Bosphorus treaty
Acer targeted with $50 million ransomware demand Special
U.S. hits COVID-19 milestone as vaccinations top 4 million
Warning over malicious Clubhouse invites Special
Patrik Simpson, Pol' Atteu talk 'Gown and Out in Beverly Hills' Special
Vjosa Osmani elected president of Kosovo