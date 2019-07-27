Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageAustralia says diplomats must respect free speech after HK protest

Listen | Print
By AFP     4 hours ago in World

Australia on Saturday warned foreign officials in the country against undermining the right to free speech, following a confrontation between students backing Beijing and pro-Hong Kong democracy activists at a university rally.

The warning comes after a Chinese consul-general in Australia reportedly praised the pro-Beijing students for their "patriotic behaviour".

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said Canberra expected all foreign diplomats to respect the protected right to free speech and lawful protest, "even on contentious and sensitive issues".

"The Government would be particularly concerned if any foreign diplomatic mission were to act in ways that could undermine such rights, including by encouraging disruptive or potentially violent behaviour," she said in a statement.

The clashes took place on Wednesday at a pro-Hong Kong democracy rally at the University of Queensland after a group of Beijing-supporting students arrived.

Video of the event shows a tense standoff between dozens of students at the university in northeast Australia, with several scuffles breaking out.

Following the event, Chinese consul-general in Brisbane Xu Jie praised the "spontaneous patriotic behaviour of Chinese students" for confronting "anti-China separatist" protesters, The Australian newspaper reported.

The consul-general said the consulate "opposes the use of these events to create the opposition between Chinese and Hong Kong students and incite anti-China sentiment", the newspaper said.

More about Diplomacy, Australia, China, Politics, hkong
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Japan set to undertake human-animal embryo experiments
Hong Kongers defy police ban and gather for 'anti-triad' rally
US approves sales to support Pakistan's F-16s, India's C-17s
Review: Ryan Murphy wins two silver medals at 2019 World Championships Special
Hong Kong protest anger targets symbols of Beijing's rule
Regal Cinemas starts its own movie subscription service
Irish PM says no-deal Brexit could lead to united Ireland
Eight killed as quakes hit far northern Philippines
Ex-Nazi testimony casts fresh doubt on 1933 Reichstag blaze: media
World's largest concert piano strikes chord in Latvia