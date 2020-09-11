Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageAustralia rejects Chinese claim reporters evaded the law

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

Australia on Friday denied obstructing a probe into two journalists who fled China under consular protection this week, saying its diplomats behaved appropriately.

Responding to Beijing's claims that the Australian diplomats helped Bill Birtles and Mike Smith "evade China's investigation", a top minister pointed out that China had agreed to a deal allowing their departure.

Birtles, a correspondent for national broadcaster ABC, and Smith who worked for the Australian Financial Review, sought refuge in Australian diplomatic missions after being told by police they were wanted for questioning.

The pair left China earlier this week after an agreement was struck between Beijing and Canberra to have them questioned by police before leaving.

"What our embassy officials did was provide appropriate protection to those two journalists, ensuring they could safely leave China," Trade Minister Simon Birmingham said.

China's foreign ministry on Thursday claimed Australia's actions went "well beyond consular protection", and said it had interfered in "China's internal affairs and judicial sovereignty".

Birmingham insisted that Australia had engaged "appropriately" with Chinese authorities to negotiate a deal that "was respectful of China's processes but protected the safety of these two Australian journalists".

The duo's dramatic flight was the latest flare-up in a protracted squabble between China and Australia over trade, security and responsibility for the coronavirus pandemic.

Both men had been questioned about another Australian citizen, Cheng Lei, who worked as an anchor for Chinese state TV and was detained on unspecified "national security" grounds for nearly a month.

More about Australia, China, Security, Media, Diplomacy
More news from
Latest News
Top News
#CancelNetflix campaign heats up over 'Mignonnes'
California battles largest-ever fire as eight killed in western US
Review: This week’s releases face questions of morality Special
Trump boasted of saving Saudi prince over journalist killing: report
Did Trump disclose secret US nuclear weapon in interview?
Climate change is driving the extremes in weather and wildfires
US confirms it will pull out 2,200 troops from Iraq
Op-Ed: Goodbye Britain — UK to be a failed state, or non-existent?
It is still questionable when the U.S.—Canada border will open
Infection higher in hospital cleaners than ICU staff: report