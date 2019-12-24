Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageAustralia Christmas gift scramble leaves a dozen injured

Listen | Print
By AFP     44 mins ago in World

A frantic scramble for gift promotions left a dozen people injured in an Australian mall on Tuesday, after hundreds of balloons with prizes inside were dropped on Christmas shoppers gathered below.

Around 150 people jostled for prime position as two massive bags full of balloons hovered overhead in the shopping centre in Sydney's western suburbs.

When they were opened at midnight, cries went up as the crowd surged forwards, crushing people and knocking over a Christmas prop, which sent a Santa careening back several metres, footage of the event shows.

"People were screaming at each other, telling each other to get off them," witness Christie Trawan Budi told AFP.

Twelve people were treated for minor injuries, with five taken to hospital with a "mixture of leg and ankle injuries, chest pain and muscular skeletal injuries due to being stepped on," said New South Wales state ambulance.

"Once the ballons were released in the air, the crowd rushed towards the balloons, causing a number of people to be knocked over and injured," police said in a statement.

The shopping centre management told local media it was investigating the incident.

ddc/tom

More about Accident, Australia
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Essential Science: New threat to Christmas trees discovered
Hong Kong political novices thrust into office on Beijing backlash
Queen admits 'bumpy' year in Xmas message
President Trump signs $738 billion defense spending bill for 2020
Review: Ivy Lane is a gem in the Upper East Side in New York City Special
Review: A pleasant evening with José Feliciano at Sony Hall in New York Special
Syria regime forces surround Turkish army post in Idlib
Nearly 32, 000 homicide victims recorded in Mexico in 2019
Former US adviser warns of 'imminent' North Korea risk
Op-Ed: Trump's brain must be gravy in latest diatribe over windmills