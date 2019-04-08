Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageAustralia casino giant Crown mulling $7.1 bn takeover by Wynn

Listen | Print
By AFP     47 mins ago in Business

Australian gambling giant Crown Resorts on Tuesday confirmed a takeover offer from US gaming group Wynn Resorts, estimated to be worth more than US$7 billion, sending the firm's shares surging by a quarter.

The Sydney-listed company -- which owns casinos in Melbourne and Perth, and is building another in Sydney -- said the talks were "at a preliminary stage".

Wynn's proposal is a cash and share buyout at Aus$14.75 per share, for a total value of Aus$10 billion (US$7.1 billion). Shares in Crown soared 24.85 percent to Aus$14.37 on Tuesday.

"Crown confirms that it is in confidential discussions with Wynn regarding a potential change of control transaction following approaches to Crown by Wynn," the firm said in a statement.

"No agreement has been reached between the parties in relation to the structure, value or terms of a transaction. There is no certainty that these discussions will result in a transaction."

Crown has undergone significant restructuring in recent years and divested from many of its overseas interests.

A crackdown by Beijing has driven away many big-spenders and hurt revenues. Around the same time, several of its employees were detained in China before being released in 2017.

Last year Australian tycoon and former Crown head James Packer, son of the late publishing and gaming mogul Kerry Packer, abruptly departed the family firm citing "mental health issues", though he remains a significant shareholder.

Wynn Resorts, which employs 23,000 people around the world, operates casinos in Las Vegas and Macau.

Founder Steve Wynn sold his entire stake in the Las Vegas-based firm after he stepped down earlier this year as chairman and chief executive in the wake of allegations of decades of sexual misconduct.

More about Australia, US, Gambling, Crown, Wynn
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Legally growing pot in Canada could void your home insurance
World’s first fully functioning rubber computer developed
Alberta premier expects Trans Mountain approval by end of May
Wendy Traskos talks US Pole Dance Federation, Jennifer Lopez Special
Evidence shows Antarctic's Brunt Ice Shelf is about to break off
Jade Harlow talks about 2019 Emmy nod, 'The Bay' on Amazon Prime Special
Beth Maitland talks 2019 Emmy nod, 'The Young and The Restless' Special
Adam Lambert and Queen set to tour Australia in 2020
US judge blocks Trump policy of returning asylum seekers to Mexico
Essential Science: Introducing the ‘wonder material’ — borophene