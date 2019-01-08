Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageAttacker hurts 20 children in Beijing school: authorities

Listen | Print
By AFP     3 hours ago in World

Twenty children were wounded in an attack at an elementary school in Beijing Tuesday with three suffering serious injuries, local authorities said.

A male suspect was brought "under control" and the wounded students were admitted to hospital, the Xicheng district government said, without elaborating on how or why the man carried out the attack.

According to a tweet by nationalist tabloid Global Times, the suspect used a hammer to carry out the assault.

Beijing police did not immediately respond to AFP's request for comment.

Violent attacks targeting schoolchildren are not uncommon in China, which has seen a slew of deadly incidents over the past few years.

Last April, a 28-year-old man killed nine middle-school students as they were returning home in one of the country's deadliest knife attacks in recent years.

The killer, who said he had been bullied when he attended the school in northern China's Shaanxi province, was executed in September.

Later in 2018, a knife-wielding woman injured 14 children at a kindergarten in Sichuan province.

In January 2017, a man armed with a kitchen knife stabbed and wounded 11 children at a kindergarten in southern Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region.

Such incidents have forced authorities to increase security around schools and led to calls for more research into the root causes of such acts.

More about China, Crime
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Review: Streaming services fare well at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards Special
Seven killed in attack on bar in Mexico tourist resort
IT security-focused predictions for 2019
Bitcoin price seems stalled near the $4,000 level
One dead in oil tanker blaze off Hong Kong
Brian Justin Crum to compete on 'America's Got Talent: Champions'
Cricket mating call may be cause of those 'sonic attacks' in Cuba
Q&A: New blockchain solutions for real estate Special
Proptech disruption in real estate industry seen in 2019
Trump ramps up Mexico wall row with speech, border visit