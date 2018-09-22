Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article image'Attack' on Swiss ship off the Nigerian coast: Bern

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

A Swiss-operated ship has been attacked off the coast of Nigeria, Switzerland's foreign ministry said late Saturday, amid reports that 12 crew members had been kidnapped by pirates.

The foreign ministry "has been informed of the attack on Glarus, a vessel sailing under a Swiss flag along the Nigerian coast," it said in a statement sent to AFP.

It added that the Swiss Maritime Navigation Office was in contact with the vessel's operator, but provided no further details.

According to Swiss media reports, pirates attacked the merchant vessel as it was transporting wheat between Lagos and Port Harcourt and kidnapped 12 of its 19 crew members.

The Geneva-based shipping company that operates the Glarus, Massoel Shipping, could not be immediately reached for comment.

More about Switzerland, Nigeria, Crime, Shipping
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Fate of Vogtle power plant expansion could be decided Monday
Nigerians vote to elect governor of key southwest state
Japan space robots start asteroid survey
Review: Ed Sheeran plays hit after hit at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey Special
First ever GDPR notice issued to firm linked to Brexit
The suspense is over — Hayabusu2 rovers made safe landing
Soaring like birds, AI-equipped glider learns to use air currents
Review: Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda powerful on 'Post Traumatic' album Special
Bannon promises right-wing 'war rooms' to fight European elections
Scientists identify earliest known animal in geological record