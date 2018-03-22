Email
article imageAt least six dead in Czech chemical plant blast

By AFP     45 mins ago in World

At least six people died and two were injured in an explosion Thursday at a Czech chemical plant in the northern town of Kralupy-nad-Vltavou, firefighters said.

"Six bodies were found at the scene, and two people were injured," regional fire spokeswoman Vladimira Kerekova told AFP.

One of the people injured was hospitalised with "devastating facial injuries", while the other suffered 10 percent burns, emergency services spokeswoman Petra Effenbergerova said.

Owned by Czech chemicals group Unipetrol, the plant is part of a refinery complex.

"An explosion that was not followed by a fire took place in one of the reservoirs of the refinery," the company said on Twitter.

"The situation is now under control. There is no further risk."

Kerekova said the blast occurred while the reservoir was being cleaned.

"There is no risk to the health of Kralupy-nad-Vltavou residents," added Ales Levy, city hall spokesman for the industrial town of 19,000 people.

"We have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances and causes," police spokeswoman Marketa Johnova said.

