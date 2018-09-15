Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageAt least eight killed in Burkina Faso twin attacks

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

At least eight civilians have been killed in twin attacks in eastern Burkina Faso, a poor West African country where jihadists have been gaining ground in recent months, local authorities said Saturday.

"Two terror attacks were carried out in the villages of Diabiga and Kompienbiga" overnight in eastern Kompienga province, claiming at least eight lives, the regional governor said in a statement.

An unnamed security source told AFP that one of the attacks had targeted the home of a religious leader who was killed along with four other people.

Meanwhile, "three people belonging to the same family were killed and another two injured by suspected jihadists on mopeds," according to another security source.

Since 2015, Burkina Faso has battled increased Islamist violence of the sort that plagues neighbouring Mali and Niger, and experts say the recent surge is likely the result of pressure on jihadist insurgents there.

More about burkina, Unrest
More news from
Latest News
Top News
8.5 GW of solar energy procured by US utilities January to June
Review: Strawberry Fields puts Mulcahy's into a Beatles music time warp Special
Tropical Storm Helene heading toward The United Kingdom
OAS chief says should not rule out Venezuela 'military intervention'
'End of the world': terror in the path of Typhoon Mangkhut
Russia holds naval drills in Sea of Japan
How industrial manufacturing gets smarter with sensors
Super typhoon will test world's longest bridge in South China Sea
Review: TIFF 2018: ‘Donnybrook’ is a dark journey through hell Special
Review: Paul Weller triumphs on new studio album 'True Meanings' Special