Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageAt least eight die in blaze at Czech disability home

Listen | Print
By AFP     3 hours ago in World

At least eight people died and thirty were injured after a fire at a home for people with learning disabilities in a western Czech town early Sunday, rescuers said.

"A total of 38 people were affected by the fire, of them eight unfortunately died," emergency services spokesman Prokop Volenik told AFP.

He said 30 people were taken to hospital -- one in critical condition, three with serious injuries and 26 with light or no injuries.

Czech media said the fire was reported at 0349 GMT and that it has been put out.

"The fire broke out in the boys' section of a home for the mentally handicapped," said Jitka Gavdunova, the mayor of Vejprty, a small town on the German border some 100 kilometres (60 miles) northwest of Prague.

Volenik said all of those affected were adults.

The broadsheet DNES daily quoted Gavdunova as saying the clients of the home had tried to set it on fire in the past, and that the home was heavily understaffed.

People from the town tried to help when the fire broke out but eight clients suffocated.

"The deputy mayor ran into the fire to help the clients and he paid for it. He's now in hospital under observation," said Gavdunova.

She told DNES the clients could walk around town freely, and that the home had fire sensors but only at the toilets used by the clients as smoking rooms.

"We should not be so benevolent with people whose mental age is six to twelve years," said the mayor.

Police said on Twitter they were investigating the fire as criminal negligence.

Originally, rescuers said the fire had occurred at a nearby home for the elderly.

"It's insane, we're swamped with phone calls from the relatives of the pensioners," Gavdunova told AFP.

Volenik said it was too early to talk about the causes of the blaze.

He added seven ambulance units including two German ones had been deployed.

Czech media said rescue helicopters were grounded by bad weather in the mountainous region.

More about Czech, Fire
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Harry and Meghan: royal statements
Harry and Meghan begin life as ordinary people (almost)
Depeche Mode headed to Rock and Roll of Fame's Class of 2020
Bodies of Ukrainian victims of downed plane repatriated from Iran
Review: Suzi Quatro earns 'Icon Award,' rocks the 2020 She Rocks Awards Special
Best and worst U.S. cities for an active lifestyle
Designer hopes green lingerie takes off
Op-Ed: US lawmakers resist plans to withdraw troops from Africa
Syria refugees bring new tastes and traditions to Kurdish Iraq
Carie Karavas to star in one-hour Crackle stand-up comedy special