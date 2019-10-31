Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

At least 65 killed in Pakistan passenger train fire

Listen | Print
By AFP     27 mins ago in World

At least 65 people were killed and dozens wounded after a passenger train erupted in flames in central Pakistan on Thursday, a provincial minister said.

Television footage showed flames pouring out of the carriages as people could be heard crying in the incident near Rahim Yar Khan district in Punjab province.

"According to information reaching us from site of the accident, more than 65 people were killed and over 40 injured," provincial health minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid told AFP.

The wounded were being rushed to hospitals in the nearby city of Bahawalpur and elsewhere in Rahim Yar Khan district, she said, adding that only 18 of the bodies were identifiable.

"Terrible... train tragedy with gas cylinder carried by passenger exploding," tweeted human rights minister Shireen Mazari.

Local media reported that some of the passengers had been cooking breakfast when the cylinder exploded.

Mazari said the train was the Tezgam, one of Pakistan's oldest and most popular train services, which runs between the garrison city of Rawalpindi, adjacent to Islamabad, and the southern port city of Karachi.

Train accidents are common in Pakistan, where the railways have seen decades of decline due to corruption, mismanagement and lack of investment.

In July, at least 23 people were killed in the same district when a passenger train coming from the eastern city of Lahore rammed into a goods train that had stopped at a crossing.

Accidents often happen at unmanned crossings, which frequently lack barriers and sometimes signals.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was elected last year on promises to build an Islamic welfare state but an ongoing economic slowdown and austerity measures have hampered efforts to invest in infrastructure and social programmes.

More about Pakistan, Train, Accident, Fire
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Former Juul executive alleges company shipped contaminated pods
Q&A: Collaboration technologies bring holiday cheer to workers Special
Pathologist says Epstein's injuries point to murder, not suicide
A conversation with the CEO of LIVIT: the new live-streaming app Special
Britain starts unpredictable election battle over Brexit
Quebec raises legal age to buy pot to 21 — Is it a good idea?
America's gun violence survivors on life after the bullet
Pentagon releases video, photos of Baghdadi raid
Easton Corbin talks about 'Raising Humans,' Companions for Heroes Special
Informant who fingered IS leader likely to reap huge reward: report